Stateline leaders look ahead to 2024 with optimism

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the start of a new year, leaders from around the stateline share what they hope will come to fruition in 2024.

Mayor Tom McNamara says 2023 was a year of many economic wins. With the projects coming up this year, he says that 2024 will be another year of economic wins.

Rockford Public Schools superintendent Ehren Jarrett says big plans are in store for the district’s various facilities and buildings, saying he wants to have them done in May. Above all, Jarrett wants his students to succeed in the new year. He wants students to feel welcome and excited to learn.

Major Monty Wandling from The Salvation Army says that they will continue to help and serve the community with the money they have raised. He also said that he is impressed with the community stepping up and making sure The Salvation Army has the resources it needs.

U.S. Congressman Darin LaHood says that he has a long list of things to accomplish in 2024 with it being a presidential election year. LaHood said that he looks forward to advocating for principles he believes are important throughout the district.

