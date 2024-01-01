The new year starts with bright sunny skies for the stateline
STATELINE. (WIFR) - Clouds are slowly starting to exit the stateline, leaving us partly cloudy at the time of the ball drop tonight. Our overnight lows are in the mid-20s.
Monday will start quite bright and pleasant. Sunshine will be abundant with a few clouds possible. Highs are in the mid-30s.
Monday night we remain clear with lows in the mid-20s.
Tuesday our winds pick up as they will be from the southwest, with gusts up to 25 mph. A few clouds return Tuesday afternoon, giving us partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday clouds take over the sky once again as a cold front makes it’s way through the stateline. This won’t bring any precipitation as there is not enough moisture in our atmosphere, but it will shift our winds to be from the north. Highs are near the freezing mark.
Partly cloudy skies return Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower to mid-30s.
