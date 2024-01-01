Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party headed to Rockford in 2024

Get your tickets in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Box Office or the BMO Center...
Get your tickets in-person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center Box Office or the BMO Center on event days or online by clicking the links below.(BMO Center)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This spring, fans of all ages can experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK!

This one-of-a-kind show will visit the BMO Center with four epic performances March 1-3 that feature the brand new Hot Wheels 5-Alarm, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks!

Tickets are available through the BMO Center box office, by calling 815-968-5222, or online by clicking the link.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm.

The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Lucky fans will get the chance to see a special appearance by a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross.

Go Big! Go Hot Wheels! Go Crash Zone Pre-Show Party!

Don’t miss the exciting Crash Zone Pre-Show Party before each performance.

Fans get exclusive access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, plus meet the drivers and get their autographs!

Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last by adding them on to the ticket order at time of purchase.

Copyright 2024 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the...
Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
Rock and Roll Institue rocked their first ever winter concert
Rockford’s Rock and Roll Institute rocked its first ever winter concert

Latest News

‘Illuminated’ at Anderson Gardens closes Dec. 30
‘Illuminated’ at Anderson Gardens opens Dec. 1
2 for $23: NYE with the IceHogs!
Ring in the New Year with the Rockford IceHogs
Rockford Rescue Mission Christmas banquet
Rockford Rescue Mission to host 59th annual Christmas banquet
Molina Healthcare of Illinois host coat drive
More than 400 coats distributed during drive-thru coat giveaway