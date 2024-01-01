Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party headed to Rockford in 2024

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This spring, fans of all ages can experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK!

This one-of-a-kind show will visit the BMO Center with four epic performances March 1-3 that feature the brand new Hot Wheels 5-Alarm, the firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks!

Tickets are available through the BMO Center box office, by calling 815-968-5222, or online by clicking the link.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party brings fans’ favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to life including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster and introducing the brand new HW 5-Alarm.

The Glow Party production features a laser light show, spectacular theatrical effects, dance parties, and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Lucky fans will get the chance to see a special appearance by a transforming robot, plus the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross.

Go Big! Go Hot Wheels! Go Crash Zone Pre-Show Party!

Don’t miss the exciting Crash Zone Pre-Show Party before each performance.

Fans get exclusive access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, plus meet the drivers and get their autographs!

Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last by adding them on to the ticket order at time of purchase.

