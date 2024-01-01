Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft

The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the...
The man and woman pictured were captured on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Walmart on S. Galena Avenue in Dixon, according to police.(Dixon Police Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to help identify two people possibly connected to a retail theft.

A man and a woman were caught on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Walmart on S. Galena Avenue.

Limited details have been released about the incident, but police ask for the public’s cooperation with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
A wintry mix is expected tonight with snow to follow Sunday for the Rockford area
A wintry mix is expected tonight with snow to follow Sunday for the Rockford area
Rock and Roll Institue rocked their first ever winter concert
Rockford’s Rock and Roll Institute rocked its first ever winter concert

Latest News

17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting
One hurt, one in custody after shooting at Rockford’s Fairgrounds Park
One hurt, one in custody after shooting at Rockford’s Fairgrounds Park
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
IceHogs, Admirals end 2023 with a bang with fights, goals in 3rd period
Migrants from Texas arrive in Rockford, en route to Chicago