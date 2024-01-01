Dixon police look to identify two people after Walmart retail theft

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to help identify two people possibly connected to a retail theft.

A man and a woman were caught on surveillance video Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Walmart on S. Galena Avenue.

Limited details have been released about the incident, but police ask for the public’s cooperation with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.

