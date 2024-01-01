Clouds more likely to start the new year for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pesky clouds, this has been quite the interesting past few weeks as clouds have done a good job of sticking around when they aren’t supposed to. New Year’s Day won’t be any different as clouds have maintained their overcast status through the night and models are now showing they will be quite present through the day today. We will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 30s.

I am optomistic that we could see a peak of sunshine or two this afternoon, but our best chances for clearer skies comes this evening. Hopefully we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-20s.

Tuesday is going to be a breezy one, as some wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph. Clouds also make their return in the afternoon, becoming overcast by the evening. Highs are in the middle to upper 30s.

Tuesday evening a cold front makes it’s way through shifting our winds to be from the northwest, but there won’t be enough moisture to bring any precipitation. Lows are in the mid-20s.

Wednesday we remain cloudy with highs in near the freezing mark.

Long term we go from above average highs, to below average highs next week as we are tracking an increasingly likely disturbance to bring in potential snow this weekend and especially to start our second week of the new year.

