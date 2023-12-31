A wintry mix is expected tonight with snow to follow Sunday for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There has been some pesky fog sticking around this evening. Granted it’s less dense than in the morning but some areas still have reduced visibility. This isn’t much of a concern as it was last night as my focus has shifted towards an incoming system. This system arrives this evening anywhere between 10 p.m. and midnight. This will bring some chances for some freezing drizzle. It won’t be widespread and not all roads will becomes slick, I think elevated areas and bridges have the best chance of becoming slick. Lows tonight are in the middle to upper 20s.

After 2 a.m. I think any drizzle that is falling will quickly turn to snow as temperatures continue to drop. This snow will continue through the morning and day of Sunday. There will be quite a few dry hours as our snow chances are hit and miss. Snow total wise I am not impressed as at maximum an inch will fall. Highs tomorrow are barely above freezing.

Heading into Sunday night our sky will start to clear with lows into the mid-20s.

Monday will be a great day to start the new year. We will have an abundance of sunshine with highs in the mid-30s.

The rest of the week will be on the dry side with highs in the 30s.

