Tips for Rockford area residents who want to stay sober for 2024

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Making a New Year’s resolution to stay sober is quite common, but getting the support to help achieve this resolution is important.

Licensed Clinical Social Worker Kevin Polky says a common way for people to go alcohol free is to be sober for a month. If you want to add something with alcohol out of the equation, he recommends adding something healthy like exercise or meditation. He adds to not abandon your resolution if you do make a mistake. Just take it with a grain of salt and start again.

“Set up a plan for the goals and be kind and graceful with yourself when you may not do as well and then get back on target of what your goals are.”

