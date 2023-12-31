Rockford’s Rock and Roll Institute rocked its first ever winter concert

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five local bands from the Rock and Roll Institute performed their first ever winter concert in the camp’s history. This comes after bands were formed less than a week ago.

Saturday’s concert featured 30 local youth musicians and four DJs. The band spent the past week working with the camp’s instructor to perform three songs each.

Camp Director, Kevin Schwitters, says not all musicians get to know each other because they may be at different schools. He wanted this camp and concert to be beneficial to build a strong group of people who are passionate about music.

“I think what I’m proud of most in this camp is that we are providing something that was not around when a lot of us musicians were younger. We really struggled to find each other and to find a good community of musicians here. We want to provide that,” says Schwitters.

Board President, Christina Valdez, offered her thoughts about how parents can see the progress and bonds kids made at this camp:

“I hope parents see how far their kids have come socially, emotionally and with the bonds they’ve learned to make with other people. It’s amazing to watch what these kids go through the week span that they are here.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Investigation (MGN)
Teen taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
On January 1, 2024, Illinois will enact new laws that could be life-changing for some children...
Dixon family reflects on new DCFS laws that could’ve saved foster son
A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in the 900 block of Acorn Street.
Suspect in custody for shooting at Fairgrounds Park
A wintry mix is expected tonight with snow to follow Sunday for the Rockford area
A wintry mix is expected tonight with snow to follow Sunday for the Rockford area
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
‘We just can’t believe it’: Family mourns during holidays as 2 brothers killed just days apart

Latest News

Staying sober for the new year
Tips for Rockford area residents who want to stay sober for 2024
Local American Trade Union donates 200 coats to students
200 Lathrop Elementary School students receive new winter coat
A new chapter of Rahma Worldwide opens in Rockford
A new chapter of Rahma Worldwide to open in Rockford
Rock and Roll Institue rocked their first ever winter concert
Rock and Roll Institue rocked their first ever winter concert