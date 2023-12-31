Rockford’s Rock and Roll Institute rocked its first ever winter concert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five local bands from the Rock and Roll Institute performed their first ever winter concert in the camp’s history. This comes after bands were formed less than a week ago.

Saturday’s concert featured 30 local youth musicians and four DJs. The band spent the past week working with the camp’s instructor to perform three songs each.

Camp Director, Kevin Schwitters, says not all musicians get to know each other because they may be at different schools. He wanted this camp and concert to be beneficial to build a strong group of people who are passionate about music.

“I think what I’m proud of most in this camp is that we are providing something that was not around when a lot of us musicians were younger. We really struggled to find each other and to find a good community of musicians here. We want to provide that,” says Schwitters.

Board President, Christina Valdez, offered her thoughts about how parents can see the progress and bonds kids made at this camp:

“I hope parents see how far their kids have come socially, emotionally and with the bonds they’ve learned to make with other people. It’s amazing to watch what these kids go through the week span that they are here.”

