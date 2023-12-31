A new chapter of Rahma Worldwide to open in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Offering worldwide relief through fundraising in Rockford: That is the goal of non-profit Rahma Worldwide as it opens a new branch in the Forest City.

Shadi Zaza founded the organization in 2014 in Michigan. One of its goals is to ensure all internationally displaced people and refugees have the housing and resources they need to improve their lives and make them feel welcome. To celebrate Rahma Worldiwde’s new chapter in Rockford, more than 15 families who recently moved to the area shared their cultures with the community at a cultural New Year’s Eve party.

“We need to make them feel that we have interest, engage them and find them an easy way to engage with the community, with the American society here in Rockford,” says Zaza.

