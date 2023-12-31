Migrants from Texas arrive in Rockford, en route to Chicago

(WIFR)
By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 300 hundred immigrants landed at Chicago Rockford International airport early this morning.

The plane from San Antonio, Texas landed at approximately 1 a.m. with 355 passengers. After offloading the migrants boarded buses headed to Chicago. No other stops have been reported.

Earlier this month, the Chicago City Council adopted an ordinance that puts penalties on buses carrying migrants if new restrictions are not followed. Rockford officials say this has led buses and planes to be redirected to nearby cities, like Rockford.

In a statement from the City of Rockford, city officials say they are not aware of any other flights from Texas coming into Rockford, but they are “monitoring the situation.”

In the event more of these flights head for the area, the city says, “We will activate our local Emergency Operations Center to coordinate logistics and planning to ensure the safety of all involved throughout this process.”

