Locals gather to celebrate the important principles of Kwanzaa

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of people throughout the Rockford area are celebrating Kwanzaa, a weeklong holiday that reflects on African American heritage.

The holiday began in 1966 as a time of family, reflection and celebration. Festivities take place between December 26th and January first.

At the African American Resource Center, the cheers of participants fill the hall as family and friends share rich history. Rockford City Council member Aprel Prunty was an organizer for the event. She says each day of celebration recognizes one of seven principles everyone should follow every day.

“I’m so glad we began with unity we began with faith because it takes those things, it takes all of those to keep us together, to keep us strong so that we can keep building our community,” Prunty says.

Kwanzaa celebrations include lighting a candle for each of the seven principles. The one highlighted Saturday was all about cooperative economics. Prunty says this principle promotes black-owned shops that are built and maintained by the community.

Participants showed their support for local black-owned businesses like Bonnie’s Boutique.

“The people that we serve have represented us well and these are the things available all the whole while and when they buy these things, that gives us an idea for what we need to supply so we purchase the things that we think will supply the needs of our customers,” Frank Jefferson of Bonnie’s Boutique says.

Kwanzaa is a time for many to pass down a history of perseverance to younger generations. Prunty says by focusing on what young people are interested in, they can keep the spirit of the holiday alive.

“The young people are our future, so we are happy to help develop them and then prepare them to take on this responsibility,” Prunty says.

Those celebrating the final two days can learn about the last two principles which are creativity and faith.

