Local American Trade Union donates 200 coats to students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of students at Lathrop Elementary School received brand-new winter coats this week thanks to generous donations from the community.

Through AFSCME Local 1275 and with support from local building trade unions, money was collected and used to purchase these coats for the students. RPS bus drivers and nutrition service workers saw a need for students to have something to keep themselves warm this winter. Families could sign up through the school to receive a new coat.

“As we work with our students, whether it’s drivers or nutritional service, we find that students come in daily without coats, so we figured why not jump in and make it work. It was just an opportunity, and we ran with it to help out students in our community,” Catina Barnett says, president of AFSCME Local 1275.

One bus driver also knitted more than 100 scarves for the students.

This is the first year the local union collected coats for the community.

