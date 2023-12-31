Local American Trade Union donates 200 coats to students

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of students at Lathrop Elementary School received brand-new winter coats this week thanks to generous donations from the community.

Through AFSCME Local 1275 and with support from local building trade unions, money was collected and used to purchase these coats for the students. RPS bus drivers and nutrition service workers saw a need for students to have something to keep themselves warm this winter. Families could sign up through the school to receive a new coat.

“As we work with our students, whether it’s drivers or nutritional service, we find that students come in daily without coats, so we figured why not jump in and make it work. It was just an opportunity, and we ran with it to help out students in our community,” Catina Barnett says, president of AFSCME Local 1275.

One bus driver also knitted more than 100 scarves for the students.

This is the first year the local union collected coats for the community.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted
Police Investigation (MGN)
Teen taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A wintry mix is expected tonight with snow to follow Sunday for the Rockford area
A wintry mix is expected tonight with snow to follow Sunday for the Rockford area
Rock and Roll Institue rocked their first ever winter concert
Rockford’s Rock and Roll Institute rocked its first ever winter concert
A new chapter of Rahma Worldwide opens in Rockford
A new chapter of Rahma Worldwide to open in Rockford

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
IceHogs, Admirals end 2023 with a bang with fights, goals in 3rd period
Migrants from Texas arrive in Rockford, en route to Chicago
Rock and Roll Institue rocked their first ever winter concert
Rockford’s Rock and Roll Institute rocked its first ever winter concert
Staying sober for the new year
Tips for Rockford area residents who want to stay sober for 2024