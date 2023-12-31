Great Pyrenees reunited with family after cameras caught him being stolen from yard

A dog was stolen from his family's yard on Christmas Day, according to authorities.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - Brisco, a Great Pyrenees, was reunited with his family after he was stolen from his yard, according to authorities.

Authorities in Virginia say they received a call that two women were seen on camera stealing the dog on Christmas Day.

Brisco was later found wandering on South Lee Highway in Rockbridge County, Virginia.

The incident is still under investigation.

