Check your tickets! Winning numbers drawn for final Powerball jackpot of 2023

This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The final Powerball jackpot of 2023 has risen to an estimated $760 million after no one has been able to match the six numbers drawn for two and a half months.

This is the sixth largest jackpot in lottery history.

The winning numbers for the December 30, 2023 drawing are 10 , 11 , 26 , 27 , 34 and the Powerball 7 .

The current jackpot is the fourth to climb above a half-billion dollars this year, according to Powerball.

Its cash value is $383.6 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11, by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 33 drawings without a grand prize winner. Before that, the last jackpot was won on July 19, worth $1.08 billion.

Powerball said it was the first time in the game’s history that back-to-back jackpot cycles reached $1 billion. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 1, 2024, Illinois will enact new laws that could be life-changing for some children...
Dixon family reflects on new DCFS laws that could’ve saved foster son
Police Investigation (MGN)
Teen taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in the 900 block of Acorn Street.
Suspect in custody for shooting at Fairgrounds Park
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
‘We just can’t believe it’: Family mourns during holidays as 2 brothers killed just days apart
Hospitals across the country are considering rein-stating mask mandates as the number of...
Respiratory illness rates prompt local hospitals to reinstate mask mandates

Latest News

Rock and Roll Institue rocked their first ever winter concert
Rock and Roll Institue rocked their first ever winter concert
Dozens of people throughout the Rockford area are celebrating Kwanzaa, a weeklong holiday that...
Locals gather to celebrate the important principles of Kwanzaa
Dozens of people throughout the Rockford area are celebrating Kwanzaa, a weeklong holiday that...
Locals gather to celebrate the important principles of Kwanzaa
Chandler Hughes has joined Mensa, a society for people with high IQs.
6-year-old joins Mensa, started reading when he was 1 year old