200 Lathrop Elementary School students receive new winter coat

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Roughly 200 students at Lathrop Elementary School received brand new winter coats thanks to the generous donations from the community.

Through the local American Trade Union, money was collected and used to purchase these coats for the students. RPS bus drivers and nutrition service workers saw a need for students to have something to keep themselves warm this winter. Families were able to sign up through the school to receive a new coat.

“As we work with our students, whether it’s drivers or nutritional service, we find that students come in daily without coats, so we figured why not jump in and make it work. It was just an opportunity, and we ran with it to help out students in our own community,” says AFSCME local 1275 President Catina Barnett.

One bus driver even knitted more than 100 scarves for the students.

This is the first year the local union collected coats for the community.

