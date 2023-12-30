Teen taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Rockford police tweeted around 9:40 p.m. about a shooting on 24th Street.
Police Investigation (MGN)
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teen, 17, is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of 24th Street in Rockford. Rockford police tweeted around 9:40 p.m. about the shooting, but did not specify when it happened.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.

