Rockford police investigate shooting on Acorn Street
Police tweeted around 6:25 p.m. about a man who was shot and sent to the hospital.
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police tweeted around 6:25 p.m. Friday about a shooting.
It happened in the 900 block of Acorn Street. An adult male was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
When 23 News was on the scene, we saw several Rockford police cars as well as Rockford Park District vehicles.
Police ask people to avoid the area while they investigate. This is a developing story.
