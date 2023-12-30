Rockford health care providers prepare for ‘Flovent’ discontinuation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - ‘Flovent’ is the most common medication used to treat asthma, but starting Jan. 1, those who rely on this medication daily to help treat it will have to find the next best alternative.

The current stock of ‘Flovent’ will remain on the shelves of local pharmacies until it runs out. When it does run out, manufacturer GSK says it will have an authorized generic version called Fluticasone to take its place.

“Pharmacies are currently backed up, but we will work through this. It is unfortunate timing,” says UW Health SwedishAmerican Resident Pharmacist Emen Salam.

In just a matter of days, manufacturer GSK will discontinue the production of ‘Flovent’ because now the company will lose money when they sell it to Medicaid. A resident pharmacist at UW Health SwedishAmerican says they are preparing for the impact on their patients.

“Just because ‘Flovent’ is discontinuing doesn’t mean the medication is gone forever.”

GSK will now make Fluticasone, which is a generic brand medication with the same active ingredient as ‘Flovent’. However, it’s not as widely covered by insurance providers.

“I used to be on ‘Flovent’,” says Salam. “I asked my provider if it is okay if you can prescribe other medications that are similar so I can fill the medication that my insurance does cover.”

“It’s been our go-to inhaled corticosteroid for a lot of time for children. We have many patients who take the generic Fluticasone,” says Dr. Gary Fernando with Crusader Community Health.

Although manufacturers don’t anticipate a shortage of Fluticasone, health experts like Salam and Fernando urge those impacted by the switch to be proactive; especially since we are in the respiratory virus season.

“We know that patients with asthma, children, adults, anybody are at higher risk for complications from respiratory illnesses,” says Dr. Fernando. “We want to make sure that we keep everybody safe and healthy throughout this winter.”

Data from the CDC shows that more than 850,000 adults and more than 200,000 children had asthma in Illinois in 2021.

UW Health SwedishAmerican says its pharmacy has the generic medication on the shelves at the moment. They have ordered more to prepare for the new year.

