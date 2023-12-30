Rockford Christian boys, Stillman Valley girls vie for holiday tournament titles
As the year wraps up so do the holiday tournaments
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the week of holiday tournaments wraps up we have two Stateline teams vying for the tournament titles in the finals.
Rockford Christian looked for their second straight E. C. Nichols Holiday Classic tournament title but they fell after a buzzer-beater from McHenry.
Stillman Valley girls fell to Alleman in the 45th Annual Dixon Holiday tournament.
