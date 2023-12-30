One hurt, one in custody after shooting at Rockford’s Fairgrounds Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot in the stomach.

According to the Rockford Park District Police, a shooting happened at 5:56 p.m. at Fairgrounds Park, 450 Kilburn Ave.

When police arrived, they found a man, 20, with serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they do have a suspect in custody. The name of the victim is not being shared at this time.

This is an active investigation.

Shooting investigation in the 900 block of Acorn. An adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Please find an alternate route while we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 30, 2023

