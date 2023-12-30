One hurt, one in custody after shooting at Rockford’s Fairgrounds Park

By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was shot in the stomach.

According to the Rockford Park District Police, a shooting happened at 5:56 p.m. at Fairgrounds Park, 450 Kilburn Ave.

When police arrived, they found a man, 20, with serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they do have a suspect in custody. The name of the victim is not being shared at this time.

This is an active investigation.

