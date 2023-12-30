FIRST ALERT: Fog, some locally dense, to become likely overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds dominated weather headlines yet again Friday, continuing a trend of cloudy days that has now extended into its second week, though brief glimpses of sun were caught in the day’s waning moments.

Those glimpses of sun have led to continued clearing Friday evening, which isn’t necessarily the greatest news. The combination of clear skies, light or calm winds, and temperatures near or identical to our dew points is creating an atmosphere ripe for fog development this evening and overnight, perhaps even extending into Saturday morning.

High-resolution modeling indicates visibility will begin to drop rapidly as we approach midnight, and many of us could find visibility well under a mile for several of Saturday’s opening hours. Dense Fog Advisories have yet to be posted by our colleagues at the National Weather Service, though its not off the table that one could come in the hours ahead. If you’re planning on heading out between 9:00pm tonight and 9:00am Saturday, plan to allow some extra time to get to your destination, and take it slow, leaving extra following distance between you and the car ahead of you.

Visibility is likely to be reduced for a good part of Saturday morning due to fog. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once the fog lifts, clouds are to stick around for the balance of the day Saturday, as another weather system takes aim on the region from the northwest, again bringing snow chances to our area as early as Saturday night, then becoming more likely on New Year’s Eve, primarily in the day’s first half. To be clear, we’re NOT looking at a significant snow here. More likely, most spots are looking to pick up between 1/4″ and 1/2″ through the noon hour Sunday.

Clouds lingering Sunday evening should be rather quick to break, making for quiet conditions as we close the book on 2023 and welcome 2024. It will, however, be on the chillier side, as temperatures are likely to fall into the lower 20s, so packing the heavier coat may be a good idea for revelers planning on hitting the town Sunday night into Monday morning.

2024′s to start on a sun-splashed note Monday, with temperatures ticketed for the middle 30s, continuing this winter’s trend of above normal temperatures. In fact, each of 2024′s first eight days are to feature milder than normal temperatures, with little or no chance for snow.

