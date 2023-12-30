17-year-old boy critically hurt in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old boy was shot Friday night.

Police responded after 9 p.m. to the 1600 block of 24th Street to investigate.

On the scene, they found the boy with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police have not released further information on his condition.

No word yet on if any suspects have been identified in the shooting.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: A 17-year-old male sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 1600 blk of 24th Street. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Plz avoid the area while we investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.