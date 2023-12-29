Stateline-area plow, salting operations underway Thursday

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Public works crews worked fast Thursday morning as snow and slush coated the roads.

“We’re always prepared for it. They have to be prepared for it,” Dan Conness, Rockford Township Highways Commissioner says. “We’re sending the snow crews, out to salt. The pavement is warm enough that it is melting the snow. Hopefully that will be the end of our operation sometime this afternoon.”

Public safety officials say drivers need to be cautious when driving near a snowplow; follow a safe distance behind to avoid accidents and avoid getting coated with salt.

First responders were also on alert for traffic accidents and the like. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana suggests keeping blankets, flashlights, and extra coats in your car. Caruana says that if you get stuck while driving, remember to stay warm and remain visible by keeping your lights on. And of course, call the police.

Though snow melted quick Thursday, it was just a wakeup call for what may come in the near future. “Be aware of the plows. The plows slow down, and when you go around them be very careful because they are plowing and laying down the salt which is great.” Caruana says.

