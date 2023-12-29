Snow winding down, quieter times to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a frustratingly lackluster season for snow lovers to this point, which made Thursday’s snow a sight for sore eyes.

While not a blockbuster snow event by any stretch of the imagination, the 1.5″ of snow that fell at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport easily makes this the biggest snow of December, and ties November 26 as having been the snowiest day of the season thus far.

Thursday's snow was tied for the biggest of the season thus far. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Still, we’re well below normal in the snowfall department, both for the month of December and for the season as a whole, and with a rather prolonged quiet spell ahead of us, expect both deficits to grow substantially.

Snow will continue, albeit on a lighter and much more scattered basis, for the next few hours before ultimately shutting off by midnight. Any additional accumulation, if any, would be on the order of a few tenths of an inch at most, and would be most likely to occur to the west of Rockford.

Snow will become more scattered as the evening progresses. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation should be finished by no later than midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s to start with extensive cloudiness, and a lingering sprinkle isn’t entirely out of the question. By midday, sunshine will be flirting with the region, and eventually an hour or two of sun will peek through the clouds later in the afternoon. Temperatures, while not nearly as balmy as those seen over Christmas, will recover back into the lower 40s.

Clouds are to stick around early in the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will be flirting with the area come noon on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Partial sunshine may emerge later in the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The weekend is to start on a quiet note, with sunshine Saturday and southwesterly winds propelling temperatures into the lower 40s once again. Clouds will increase during the afternoon Saturday ahead of our next weather system that will reach us by Sunday.

A mix of sun and clouds is likely early Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will begin to overspread the area in more widespread fashion Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more cloud cover is likely later in the day Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A cold front is to pass through the area early Sunday, bringing with it a chance for a few flurries or light snow showers, though accumulations are not likely with this weak, fast-moving system. More noticeable will be the cooler temperatures we’ll experience, as our New Year’s Eve high temperature will reach just 34°. Not since December 10 will there have been a day with a high temperature colder than 34°.

Flurries and light snow showers may return to the area Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Flurries and light snow showers are possible Sunday, though accumulations are not likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quiet conditions are expected for those heading out for New Year’s Eve Sunday night, though it’ll be somewhat chilly, with temperatures in the 20s.

Sunshine’s expected for 2024′s opening week, with mostly to partly sunny skies forecast for each of the year’s first seven days, along with above normal temperatures in the 30s and 40s throughout.

