Overcast skies and cool temperatures with Friday evening fog

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Our Friday will not match the winter wonderland we had Thursday but we stay consistent with overcast skies and cool temperatures.

Low’s today are in the mid-30s with highs set to be in the upper-30s although a lack of sun and northern Canadian winds makes our temperatures feel like they’re in the upper-20s. We will remain cloudy and cool the rest of Friday until some fog makes its way into the region tonight. We advise everyone to put their low beams on to be safe.

That fog will continue overnight into Saturday, where a majority of the day will be cloudy, with some breaks for the sun until we get some flurries later that night.

