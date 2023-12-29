Mike Dunn reflects on 20+ years with Chicago Rockford International Airport

After more than two decades at the Chicago Rockford international Airport Mike Dunn will retire as the Executive Director on New Year’s Eve before he heads into retirement.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On New Year’s Eve, after more than two decades at the Chicago Rockford international Airport, Mike Dunn will retire as executive director.

Dunn says the difference at the airport from when he started to when he’s leaving is night and day. Airlines like Allegiant and Amazon have a strong presence at the airport.

While he can’t compare RFD to O’Hare, Dunn says cargo and Belvidere’s Stellantis Plant will be major economic boosters for the airport. The state’s most recent economic impact study says the airport has an economic impact of roughly $4.5 billion.

“I drive around the airport inside and when I do I feel such pride. You see ups, Amazon, Aar, united airlines coming in and out of here for maintenance operations. There’s a lot of interesting things happening here and a lot of employment.”

