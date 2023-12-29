Mama duck ‘assists’ officers in rescuing her 11 ducklings from storm drain

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their...
The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their way back home.(League City Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (Gray News) – Officers in Texas made an exceptionally cute rescue on Christmas Day.

According to the League City Police Department, concerned residents called authorities about a mama duck losing her 11 ducklings in a storm drain.

When the officers arrived and first looked for the ducklings, they noticed the chicks were no longer near the storm grate but further down the drain.

One officer climbed into the hole and was able to rescue all 11 ducklings, but not without help from their mom.

Police said the mama duck “assisted the officers by calling her ducklings back to the opening.”

The babies were reunited with their mother, and the group gathered together and waddled their way back home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals across the country are considering rein-stating mask mandates as the number of...
Respiratory illness rates prompt local hospitals to reinstate mask mandates
"Zachary’s Parent Protection Act" will require employers to provide unpaid leave for grieving...
Rockford mom’s new Illinois law to take effect on Jan. 1
On January 1, 2024, Illinois will enact new laws that could be life-changing for some children...
Dixon family reflects on new DCFS laws that could’ve saved foster son
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
‘We just can’t believe it’: Family mourns during holidays as 2 brothers killed just days apart
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia launches the biggest aerial barrage of the war and kills 30 civilians, Ukraine says
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in North Dakota, found a way to deliver packages despite...
UPS driver battles icy roads to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
The importance of puppy socialization with Meyer’s Tails Up Farm
The importance of puppy socialization with Meyer’s Tails Up Farm