Janesville Police Department announces retirement of Lieutenant Michael Blaser Jr.

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Janesville Police Department (JPD) announces Friday Lieutenant Michael Blaser Jr. is retiring after twenty-four years of service.

Growing up in Janesville, Blaser showed his dedication to serving his home throughout his career.

Blaser started his career with the JPD on January 4, 1999. He served as a member and team leader of SWAT. Blaser also served in the street crimes unit and as a field training officer. He was promoted to Sergeant in September 2011 and then to Lieutenant in January 2018.

Blaser was pivotal in developing the crisis intervention team and the community partnerships associated with it; the implementation of Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK), JPD High Risk Offender Team (HRO) and the first stages of development of the JPD Explorers Post.

He focused on officer and community development and training. He was an instructor in verbal defense and influence, scenario-based training, tactical emergency response and active threat for both police and fire, and he took over the leadership of the DROP (Death, Rehabilitation or Prison) program where he trained, presented, and spoke on opiate abuse to create community awareness and establish additional partnerships with outside resources.

Blaser was the recipient of the Meritorious Service Award in 2006, Award of Excellence in 2015 and Exemplary Service Citation in 2016.

Over his years of service, the JPD received several letters and emails of appreciation for his thorough trainings, presentations and service to his community.

