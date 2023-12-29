Janesville Police Department announces retirement of Lieutenant Michael Blaser Jr.

Janesville Police Department announces retirement of Lieutenant Michael Blaser Jr.
Janesville Police Department announces retirement of Lieutenant Michael Blaser Jr.(Janesville Police Department)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - The Janesville Police Department (JPD) announces Friday Lieutenant Michael Blaser Jr. is retiring after twenty-four years of service.

Growing up in Janesville, Blaser showed his dedication to serving his home throughout his career.

Blaser started his career with the JPD on January 4, 1999. He served as a member and team leader of SWAT. Blaser also served in the street crimes unit and as a field training officer. He was promoted to Sergeant in September 2011 and then to Lieutenant in January 2018.

Blaser was pivotal in developing the crisis intervention team and the community partnerships associated with it; the implementation of Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK), JPD High Risk Offender Team (HRO) and the first stages of development of the JPD Explorers Post.

He focused on officer and community development and training. He was an instructor in verbal defense and influence, scenario-based training, tactical emergency response and active threat for both police and fire, and he took over the leadership of the DROP (Death, Rehabilitation or Prison) program where he trained, presented, and spoke on opiate abuse to create community awareness and establish additional partnerships with outside resources.

Blaser was the recipient of the Meritorious Service Award in 2006, Award of Excellence in 2015 and Exemplary Service Citation in 2016.

Over his years of service, the JPD received several letters and emails of appreciation for his thorough trainings, presentations and service to his community.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitals across the country are considering rein-stating mask mandates as the number of...
Respiratory illness rates prompt local hospitals to reinstate mask mandates
"Zachary’s Parent Protection Act" will require employers to provide unpaid leave for grieving...
Rockford mom’s new Illinois law to take effect on Jan. 1
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Mikey Ochoa, left, was killed on Dec. 19, while Brandon Smith, right, was killed on Dec. 16.
‘We just can’t believe it’: Family mourns during holidays as 2 brothers killed just days apart
Kayleigh's Thursday morning forecast - 12/28/2023
Winter Weather Advisory and slippery roads for Thursday

Latest News

Dixon family reflects on new DCFS laws that could’ve saved foster son
Dixon family reflects on new DCFS laws that could’ve saved foster son
Logan Museum of Anthropology
Beloit College students, staff collaborate to revamp anthropology museum
Kayleigh's Friday morning forecast - 12/29/2023
Kayleigh's Friday morning forecast - 12/29/2023
On January 1, 2024, Illinois will enact new laws that could be life-changing for some children...
Dixon family reflects on new DCFS laws that could’ve saved foster son