Janesville kicks off the new year with a variety of community events

Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Fort Ridgely State Park on Feb. 4
Walk or snowshoe by candlelight at Fort Ridgely State Park on Feb. 4(Fort Ridgely State Park)
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the snowy weather kicks in, some may be looking for fun new ways to begin the 2024 year. Janesville will be hosting a series of community events for those of all ages.

On Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m., individuals can head over to the Janesville Performing Arts Center (JPAC) to witness Improv Night with Steadily Improv’ing. Those who arrive early may have the opportunity to pitch story ideas and help create the flow of the comedy show. Every show is different and audience members can expect a great amount of entertainment.

Later that night, individuals can attend the Candlelight Hike from 6-8 p.m. at the Janesville Schools Outdoor Lab (JSOL). This outdoor event allows visitors to walk on the trails and be able to see wildlife during the evening. Following the hike, community members can expect to find hot chocolate and a bonfire.

The Show Me Reptile Show & Pet Expo on Jan. 14 provides the opportunity to hold and see snakes, lizards, geckos, and other reptiles. Owners of these animals can find supplies and food for their creatures as well. The event will take place at the Janesville Conference Center from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The series concludes with the 9-5 Musical at JPAC on Jan. 26-28 and Feb. 2-4. The show, which has music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, includes accessibility features on the following nights:

  • ASL Interpretation on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m.
  • Audio Description on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.

