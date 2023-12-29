The importance of puppy socialization with Meyer’s Tails Up Farm

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - You got a new puppy for Christmas, now what?

Meyer’s Tails Up Farm says properly socializing your puppy will shape its future positively.

The ideal time for puppy socialization is between 7 - 24 weeks. Socialization is all about teaching your puppy that the world is a safe place where other dogs and new people are friendly and new experiences don’t have to be scary.

During the first few months of life, it takes a small amount of experience to imprint on your dog and affect your puppy’s behavior in later years.

That’s why it is so important that you socialize your puppy in a safe way and with experienced handlers who know how to ensure a positive experience. If you try to do it on your own or just wing it, you may inadvertently do more harm than good. But you have a short window of opportunity, as socialization gets harder as your puppy ages.

Socialization for puppies is a critical component of new dog care. Under-socialized puppies often grow up to be fearful, reactive and generally harder to live with. Under-socialization tends to cause behavioral problems, even aggression, and this is the most common reason people abandon their dogs at a shelter, according to Meyer’s Tails Up Farm.

Learn the why, when and how to correctly socialize your new four-legged family member with Meyer’s Tails Up Farm’s Puppy Social Time classes.

Classes for puppies aged 8 - 16 weeks are at 12:30 p.m.

Classes for puppies aged 17 - 23 weeks are at 1:15 p.m.

These classes are held every Saturday in January - March at Meyer’s Tails Up Farm, 5390 Irene Road, Belvidere.

No reservations are required, classes are drop-in only and cost $20 cash per puppy per class.

For more information, please call Meyer’s Tails Up Farm at 815-547-5778.

Socializing your puppy is easy and can be fun! There are a handful of different ways you can expose your puppy to new people and experiences in a positive way:

Take them for walks in different neighborhoods to meet new people (be sure to keep them on a leash first).

Invite friends over often so they can get used to having new people in their space (make sure everyone is calm and gentle with your pup).

Enroll them in a puppy class to learn basic obedience commands while meeting other puppies (look for courses that use positive reinforcement methods)

Take them on trips to different places like the park or pet store (again, keep them on a leash at first).

Expose them to different types of textures by letting them play with different toys (plush toys, squeaky toys, rope toys, etc.).

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.