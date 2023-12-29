Fog enters the Rockford region Friday night, and a chance for flurries to finish 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another gloomy day is in store today. Clouds will dominate our sky today as temperatures remain above average. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but northerly winds, gusting up to 20 mph, will keep our wind chills near the freezing mark.

Cloudy conditions remain through our day time hours with winds calming as we go through the day (DJ Baker)

Tonight our clouds will start to clear and our winds calm down. With the moisture from the snow and rain yesterday, fog is expected to develop. At times this fog could be quite dense, with visibility below a quarter of a mile. If you are traveling in this make sure to slow down and give more space in front of you. Fog ends by the late morning Saturday. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

Fog develops overnight as our sky clears and winds calm down. (DJ Baker)

Saturday a peak of sunshine or two could appear but I think we will be mostly cloudy through the vast majority of our day. Highs are in the middle to upper 30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. (DJ Baker)

Fog could stick around the morning hours, but clear once we get close to noon (DJ Baker)

Saturday night an upper level disturbance enters the region giving us chances for a few flurries overnight. I don’t think this will be an accumulating snow, but a few untreated roads could become a bit slick. Overnight lows only fall to the upper 20s.

Saturday night we could see a flurry or two (DJ Baker)

Sunday is our best chance for flurries as the disturbance continues it’s path southeast. The flurries will be hit and miss, as it won’t be all day, but our chances last through the vast majority of the day. Accumulations still aren’t impressive as only a half of an inch to an inch is expected to fall. Travel impacts will be minimal on busier roads, but a few slick spots could develop on untreated roads. Highs are near the freezing mark.

Sunday our flurry chances are sporadic but remain throughout the day. (DJ Baker)

To start the new year on Monday, the sun makes it’s return as sunny skies are expected. Highs will be near normal as they are in the lower 30s.

We turn much brighter to start our new year as we will be mostly sunny with highs near 33 degrees (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.