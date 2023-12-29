Dixon family reflects on new DCFS laws that could’ve saved foster son

On January 1, 2024, Illinois will enact new laws that could be life-changing for some children...
On January 1, 2024, Illinois will enact new laws that could be life-changing for some children entering the foster care system.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - On January 1, 2024, Illinois will enact new laws that could be life-changing for some children entering the foster care system.

Out of more than 300 new Illinois laws that will go into effect, seven of them focus on regulations for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Rebecca and Danny Rhea, of Dixon, took Nathaniel Burton into their foster home at a young age, after he was removed from his birth mother’s home by DCFS.

In 2021, after years of living with the Rhea family, Nathaniel’s biological mom, Sarah Safranek, regained custody.

On Feb. 17, 2021, Nathaniel was found dead. Safranek faces first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges in the boy’s death.

That year, 122 children died as a result of abuse and neglect in Illinois, despite contact with DCFS, according to Court Appointed Special Advocates for children (CASA).

“You wouldn’t wish that on anybody. We’ve been through a lot in our lives, and that’s the worst thing you could ever go through, to lose a child,” Rebecca said.

The Rheas say the new DCFS law can help determine if parents are fit to maintain custody of their children. SB 2134 allows child welfare agencies to request personal records from both parents and foster parents.

“Look through the records. Look through and say, ‘Listen, this biological mother, she has a track record a mile long already. Why hasn’t something more permanent been done?’” she adds.

Another law that could make a difference is HB 3705, which reinstates the belief that DCFS’s purpose is to place children in suitable, permanent family arrangements.

“(The law is a) Great thing, as long as they put a time frame to what they’re wanting to do,” Danny said. “The foster care system has been a system that has been abused for years, for people to make money off of. Children that are placed in homes aren’t always good homes. Those homes could be abusive homes, as we know.”

HB 0439 also requires DCFS to develop a strategic plan to improve timely access to residential treatment and alternative methods of therapy for fostered kids with significant behavioral needs.

