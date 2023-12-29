Beloit College students, staff collaborate to revamp anthropology museum

By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Though situated on Beloit College’s fairly small campus, the Logan Museum of Anthropology holds more than 300,000 anthropological artifacts, making it one of the largest collections in the Midwest.

Beloit College students and staff recently collaborated to revamp the museum’s interior perimeter, developing new exhibits. The displays explain the history of anthropology, while showing visitors its role at the school.

“It’s a profoundly rewarding experience,” says student Beren Engstrom, who worked on the project. Fellow student Kiersten Faldet agrees, saying she learned about the elements of museum curation people rarely consider.

“You need to be able to call people who will be able to help you fabricate your labels,” says Faldet. “And you need to work with facilities in order to get the new lighting put in.”

Engstrom adds the exhibits taught him just how detail-oriented this type of work is. “We had this master list of everything that goes into the exhibit and when I say everything I truly mean everything,” he explains.

Nicolette Meister is the Logan Museum’s Executive Director. “Students are integral to the operation of the museum,” Meister says. “They are involved in all facets of the museum operation.”

Meister worked with the students to complete the exhibits. She says including them helps prepare them for life beyond Beloit College. “It’s a great opportunity for them to put some of the theories that they’re learning in the classroom to put that knowledge into practice.”

Engstrom and Faldet say, mission accomplished. Their roles in developing the new museum collection inspired them for the future.

Faldet says, “I loved working in this collaborative process so much that this is definitely something that I could consider for a lifetime career.”

Engstrom adds, “This just just made me double down on my passion and desire to do museums work.”

More information on Beloit College’s anthropology or museum studies programs is available on the college website.

