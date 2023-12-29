Beet juice: A sweet replacement to a salty problem

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Before flakes fly, snowplows make some rounds in preparation. For decades, rock salt was the go-to solution because it lowers a water’s freezing point - keeping the roads clear a bit longer.

Salt, however, isn’t the most effective in cooler weather. At 30 degrees, one pound of salt will melt 46.3 pounds of ice, but at 0 degrees, the same pound of salt only melts 3.7 pounds of ice. It means more salt is needed to clear the roads, and that eats away at a community’s budget.

The increased amount of salt used also increases the harm to our environment. Increased exposure to salt can cause our cars and roads to corrode, and damage the pads on the paws of our furry friends.

That impact and costly nature of rock salt make scientists seek out other solutions.

Beet juice is lower in cost and can be very effective. This isn’t the juice you’d get from blending the vegetable, it’s the byproduct of turning beets into table sugar. Since it’s a byproduct, the cost is considerably lower than rock salt. It’s also quite sticky and does a great job of attaching to our roads.

The beet juice is also effective in temperatures between 5 and 25 degrees. Once below 5 degrees, it will require additives like calcium chloride.

Environmental impacts from beet juice are less than rock salt, but they are still there. Since it has a very high amount of sugar, germs and bacteria thrive it in. The juice also has a very distinct red color that can easily cover our cars or attach to our shoes.

