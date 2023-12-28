Winter Weather Advisory and slippery roads for Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple northern Illinois counties entered Winter Weather Advisory’s today that warn locals to not only except one to three inches of slushy snow, but also slippery roads.

Highs are in the upper-30s for today with dew points a bit dry. Winds have remained breezy but slowly have become gusty and will continue as such until Friday morning between 20-25 mph.

Thursday will be a winter wonderland type of day with a mix of rain and snow to create a slushy day for many. These large snowflakes falling across the stateline has caused multiple counties like Jo Daviess, Carroll and Stephenson counties to go into a Winter Weather Advisory until nine tonight. While, Whiteside county is in a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight.

The snow will continue across northern Illinois until 10:30 p.m. where we will begin to see it taper off and leave only some flurries behind. Overcast skies and light snow will continue overnight into Friday morning but by noon, snow and gusty winds will come to a halt. We will lose some clouds and lots of sunshine will make an appearance instead. Highs will remain in the 30s but lows will become cooler as they drop into the 20s.

Winter coats, hats, gloves, scarves and winter boots are necessary for today to keep warm. Also keep food, water, blankets extra chargers, a first aid kit and any car supplies in your car in case you become stranded in today’s snow.

Your New Years Eve weekend will be a mix of sun, light snow and clouds as Saturday is set to be on the sunny side but Sunday will bring morning snow will evening drizzles. This means if you’re going out for New Years Day make sure to grab a jacket or coat to keep warm.

