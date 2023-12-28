Snow on the way Thursday, perhaps most substantial of December

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the 17th time in the first 27 days of December, and for the eight time in a row, temperatures throughout the Stateline made their way into the 40s Wednesday. However, some changes for the more wintry may be soon to come.

For days, we’ve been tracking a very slow-moving weather system to our southwest, which has brought significant snow and blizzard-like conditions to a good part of the Plains. Now, it’s appearing more and more likely that the Stateline is going to, at long last, feel the impacts of that same system, though on a much smaller scale.

As winds have shifted to the north, cooler air is being funneled southward toward our area, increasing the likelihood that precipitation is to come as mainly snow Thursday, and less rain, thus increasing the possibility of us seeing some accumulation take place.

Current modeling suggests snow’s arrival is to come around or shortly after sunrise Thursday, then lasting for a good chunk of the day. While precipitation may occasionally mix with rain, especially east and south of Rockford, snow is expected to be the primary form of precipitation during the daytime hours, despite temperatures reaching the upper 30s. Snow should become lighter and more scattered by the evening, and should shut off by midnight or thereabouts.

Snow is likely to arrive sometime Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will continue over most, if not all of the area come midday Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will be steady along and west of I-39 come late afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will become lighter and more scattered Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation should be, for the most part, finished by midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Accumulations appear to be a decent bet from this storm system, though there are some noteworthy wild cards that warrant being discussed. Computer forecast projections suggest most spots could receive an inch or two, with a little bit more possible well to our west and north, and less than an inch south and east of Rockford.

Most areas will pick up an inch or two on the grassy surfaces, with slightly more to the west and north, and less to the south and east. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, it’s important to keep in mind just how warm it has been this month, and particularly in the past week. That means that a good amount of the snow that falls will melt on contact with the warm ground, which will eat into the numbers you see posted above. While it’s possible that much snow may fall, it’s hard to imagine total accumulations being that high. With roadways being even warmer the ground, we’re likely to see more in the way of wet roads than snow-covered roads. Thus, accumulations are likely to be confined mainly to grassy surfaces. Should your driveway or sidewalk end up snow-covered, you won’t need to shovel, as most, if not all of the snow that does accumulate will quickly melt from the ground up. The main impact from Thursday’s snow will likely come from reduced visibility during the times when snow is falling most heavily, as winds are likely to pick up and gust to as high as 25mph.

This is to be a low impact system, thanks mainly to December having been so mild to this point. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever snow that does manage to accumulate Thursday will be in a fight for survival Friday, as it’ll continue to battle with the warm ground beneath as well as temperatures that are ticketed to return to the 40s as sunshine returns in the afternoon.

Clouds will last through midday, with sunshine to follow Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will take over Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Milder conditions are to persist into Saturday with another day of 40s in the cards, before another cold front drops through Saturday night into early Sunday. New Year’s Eve is to feature extensive cloudiness, perhaps a flurry, and some of the colder temperatures the month has seen. Sunday’s high temperature is to reach just 33°, which still comes in as slightly above normal.

2024 is to start with sunshine and middle 30s on Monday, with 40s to follow Tuesday.

