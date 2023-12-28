Schnucks customers, company donate over $200K to The Salvation Army

Major Adam Moore of The Salvation Army and Bill Bradley, Schnucks Chief Marketing and...
Major Adam Moore of The Salvation Army and Bill Bradley, Schnucks Chief Marketing and Communications Officer
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schnuck Markets Inc. and The Salvation Army announced Thursday how much was donated through the “Round Up at the Register” campaign.

Schnucks customers had the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar with 100 percent of donations from the fifteen-day campaign going to The Salvation Army.

Customer donations came out to $212,281.

Schnucks added $17,719, bringing the total to an even $230K.

All money raised during “Round Up at the Register” stays in the community in which it was donated to support local programs and services.

