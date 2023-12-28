The importance of properly recycling your Christmas tree

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Christmas has come and gone which means families are thinking about getting rid of their evergreens. If an evergreen tree is disposed of in a landfill, methane gas is released.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) says that methane gas is about eighty times more potent than carbon dioxide. Valuable minerals in the tree are buried with the tree going to waste.

If a Christmas evergreen tree is shredded into mulch and spread around a yard, the mulch will gradually decompose and provide the necessary nutrients for healthy plant growth. Other benefits include protecting plants from extreme temperatures, cutting down on weeds, protecting soil from drought and there will be no production of harmful gases.

Tree drop-offs take place from Jan. 1 through 15, at different locations across the stateline.

Be sure to remove all wires, ornaments, tinsel, plastic bags and decorations from your tree. Wreaths, flocked trees, artificial trees and tree stands cannot be recycled at these locations and will not be accepted.

Rockford:

Alpine Park, 950 S Alpine Rd., Rockford

Andrews Park, 800 North Central, Rockford

Gambino Park, 4421 Pepper Drive, Rockford

Levings Lake, 1420 S. Pierpont Avenue, Rockford (east entrance, S. Johnston Ave. at Montague)

Sandy Hollow Golf Course, 2670 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford

Love’s Park:

Martin Park, 5600 Park Ridge Road, Loves Park (northeast parking lot, south of Riverside)

Cherry Valley:

Bauman Park, South Walnut Street, Cherry Valley (daylight hours only)

Rockton:

Rockton Boat Ramp, 830 East Main Street, Rockton (parking area opposite the ballfield)

Roscoe:

Valley View Farms, 6440 Belvidere Road, Roscoe

Village of Davis:

Davis Village Hall, 104 West McKimmy Street, Davis

Pecatonica:

Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve, 4550 N. Pecatonica Road, Pecatonica (near picnic area)

Harlem Township:

Schoonmaker Park, 10500 Ventura Boulevard, Machesney Park

Free mulch from the chipped trees will be available while supplies last at select locations. KNIB asks that you bring your own containers and tools to gather mulch for taking home. Any mulch left by March 1 will be used in parks, farms and other locations where needed.

Rockford:

Rockford City Yard, 523 S. Central in Rockford. (Rockford's Mulch Cam offers day-to-day updates for this location.)

Loves Park:

Cherry Valley:

Rockton:

Roscoe:

Village of Davis:

Pecatonica:

Harlem Township:

