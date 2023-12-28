Grand Regency of Rockford approved to expand dementia care services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford nursing home is a step closer to providing certified supportive living for dementia patients in an community setting thanks to approval from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS).

The Grand Regency of Rockford is one of 11 senior living facilities working to meet the needs of residents 65 years and over living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia by providing independent yet supported apartments.

Next steps toward this goal include meeting department requirements to be certified and operational over the next six months.

Dementia care settings offer staff oversight and nursing assessments alongside opportunities for activities within the Grand Regency community. Providers say these types of care settings promote independence, dignity and an improved quality of life for their residents.

At this time, there are 12 certified and operational Dementia Care Settings with over 300 apartments across the state. The recent application approvals hopes to double that number.

For more information about the Department’s Supportive Living Program, please visit: https://hfs.illinois.gov/medicalprograms/slf.html.

