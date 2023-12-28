Golfers take advantage of the warmer weather in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - While normally closed for the winter season, one golf course in Winnebago opened its fairways and greens.

Lynx Golf Course at Westlake Village is open this week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day until Saturday, December 30 weather permitting.

Golfers who wish to tee off need to call 815-335-4031 to reserve a time at the course.

