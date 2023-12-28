Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl dies at 88

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl has died at the age of 88.

The death of the Kohl’s department store founder and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks was announced Wednesday by the Herb Kohl Foundation.

“Senator Kohl leaves behind an unmatched legacy,” the foundation said in its statement.

The foundation indicated in its statement that Kohl died after a brief illness.

Kohl grew up in the Sherman Park neighborhood in Milwaukee and graduated from the University of Wisconsin, where the school’s basketball and hockey center bears his name.

The Herb Kohl Foundation noted how he cut the ribbon at his family’s first supermarket at the age of 11 in 1946, and the first Kohl’s department store opened in 1962. Herb Kohl became president of the Kohl’s Corporation in 1970. There are now more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, according to the company’s website.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Patrick Lucey asked Kohl to serve as chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party from 1975-77, and he served as a U.S. senator from 1986 until 2013. He was succeeded by Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

Kohl bought the Milwaukee Bucks in 1985, later selling the team with the promise to fans that the Bucks would never leave Milwaukee. With a donation of $100 million, the Foundation explains a new arena was built to keep the promise.

Joanne Anton, Director of Giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies, said Kohl continued devoting his time to philanthropy after his retirement from the U.S. Senate. Kohl started the educational foundation in 1990, which has provided more than $34 million in grants and scholarships to Wisconsin students, teachers and schools.

“Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first-from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts,” Anton said. “Herb Kohl Way isn’t just the name of a street in front of the Fiserv Forum. The Herb Kohl Way perfectly sums up a legacy of humility, commitment, compromise, and kindness to countless people he worked with, served and helped along the way. Those values will live on through his Foundation.”

Former Governor Scott Walker expressed his condolences for Kohl’s family.

“His legacy will live on with the Kohl Center and the Fiserv Forum,” Walker said. “He saved the Milwaukee Bucks and then insured their success for generations to come.”

