CFNIL awards more than $18K to local youth programs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Community Foundation of Northern Illinois donated funds to eight local area youth programs.

In Youth We Trust (IYWT) has announced the recipients of the 2023 IYWT youth grants. The program teaches grantmaking and volunteerism to youth in Northern Illinois. This year, it will distribute up to $40,000 for youth-benefiting projects in the region.

“It’s an honor for Council members to review proposals from so many incredible organizations and be able to award these grants that will directly support our peers across the region.” Current IYWT Council President, Luke Manthuruthil said.

Eight projects led and run by Northern Illinois youth were collectively awarded more than $18,800.

Belvidere South Middle Guitar Club - $320 for its Belvidere South Middle Guitar Mariachi Project. Boy Scout Troop 619 - $3,000 for its New Canoe Trailer to Promote Water Safety, Ecological Education and Recreation program. The Boys & Girls Club of Rockford - $3,000 for its Academic Success through Targeted Outreach Mentoring program. The Pecatonica KEY Club - $3,000 for its Kids Around the World Meal Packing project. Stateline Robotics #4655 - $2,030 for Adaptive Toys. Everest High School Student Council - $1,700 for its Stress Less! – Teens Mentoring Kids on Positive Mental Health program. Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council - $2,839.40 for its Book It 205 program. Youth Empowerment Center - $3,000 for its Youth Empowerment Center.

To learn more about IYWT visit cfnil.org/iywt.

