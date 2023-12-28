Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances

87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.

You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.

Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.

One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:

  • 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
  • 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
  • 20% covers savings and debt repayment

With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.

Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"Zachary’s Parent Protection Act" will require employers to provide unpaid leave for grieving...
Rockford mom’s new Illinois law to take effect on Jan. 1
Hospitals across the country are considering rein-stating mask mandates as the number of...
Respiratory illness rates prompt local hospitals to reinstate mask mandates
Kirkland woman arrested for DUI while children rode in car
Snow will continue over most, if not all of the area come midday Thursday.
Snow on the way Thursday, perhaps most substantial of December
The original Capri Restaurant was located at 313 E. State St.
Owner of Capri shares renderings of new restaurant

Latest News

In Youth We Trust is a youth philanthropy program of the Community Foundation of Northern...
CFNIL awards more than $18K to local youth programs
Mary Peterson, 96, has sent thousands of Christmas cards to members of the military who cannot...
96-year-old handwrites 8,000 Christmas cards to military members
Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances
Heavy equipment is used to demolish the house where four University of Idaho students were...
House where 4 University of Idaho students were killed is demolished