Rockford students invited to ‘New Year’s Eve Around the World’ event

By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Children from Rockford Public School District #205 (RPS) can celebrate New Year’s Eve early this year with help from the Rockford Police Department.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Dec. 30, at the Police District #2 gym, Rockford families will share their country’s customs as they celebrate each other and the New Year. Students will experience more than 15 cultures unique new years celebration with flags, native clothing, food, music, face painting and a free gift for each child in attendance.

All children must be accompanied by their parent/guardian.

