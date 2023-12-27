Respiratory illness rates prompt local hospitals to reinstate mask mandates

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that 51 Illinois counties are now at medium to high risk levels of developing Covid, Influenza or RSV.

Winnebago County sits as a low to medium level as of now, with 49 cases reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the holidays come to an end, local hospitals predict that risk to rise. With that in mind, hospitals like UW Health are asking patients and staff to mask up.

Last week, IDPH reported 1,225 new Covid hospitalizations, a 22% increase from the previous week. RSV and influenza hospitalizations have also been on a steady incline in several counties. They recommend healthcare facilities take precautions, like face masks, to prevent the further spread of illness.

UW Health chief medical officer, Dr. James Cole described an overwhelming number of patients following Christmas. Previously UW’s Cancer Center, cancer ward, ICU and NICU were the only mask-required departments. Now, the emergency department and Immediate Care Center are following suit.

“The day after Christmas I’ve never seen the volumes like I’ve seen, that was like the worst of the COVID time.” Cole says. “We saw a record number of ED patients in the Belvidere hospital, we’ve never seen that many.”

OSF Healthcare Saint Anthony Medical Center, however, has not seen as many cases of respiratory illness on the rise. Chief nursing officer Wayne Laramie says in the days following New Years, they expect numbers to double. Until then, they don’t see a need to mask.

“There’s a better resistance considering we’ve had vaccinations. Our staff and our providers are aware of what to do, how to do it, how to manage them, we certainly don’t panic we have lots of protocols and practices in place,” Laramie says.

With New Years Eve parties just days away, experts suggest partygoers take precaution. They say frequent handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent yourself from getting sick. If you feel symptoms start before an event, stay home.

“Your best bet is to not be in a closed area with a lot of people who are breathing and speaking loudly because sooner or later somebody is going to give you something,” Cole says.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.