Oregon police accepting applications for lateral officer position

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Lateral police officer applications are being accepted by the Oregon Police Department.

Applicants must have a valid drivers license and Police Officer Certification from ILETSB.

The position requires applicants to:

Enforce Laws and ordinances

Patrol assigned areas

Respond to emergency calls

Conduct investigations, gather evidence and make arrests when necessary

Provide traffic control and enforce traffic laws

Serve as a resource for community members

Salary and benefits:

$50,000 to $72,000 per year

Dental, Health and Vision insurance

PTO

Lateral sign on bonus

Interested applicants can find more information at https://cityoforegon.org/home/employment-opportunities/.

