Oregon police accepting applications for lateral officer position
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Lateral police officer applications are being accepted by the Oregon Police Department.
Applicants must have a valid drivers license and Police Officer Certification from ILETSB.
The position requires applicants to:
- Enforce Laws and ordinances
- Patrol assigned areas
- Respond to emergency calls
- Conduct investigations, gather evidence and make arrests when necessary
- Provide traffic control and enforce traffic laws
- Serve as a resource for community members
Salary and benefits:
- $50,000 to $72,000 per year
- Dental, Health and Vision insurance
- PTO
- Lateral sign on bonus
Interested applicants can find more information at https://cityoforegon.org/home/employment-opportunities/.
