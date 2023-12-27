Oregon police accepting applications for lateral officer position

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Lateral police officer applications are being accepted by the Oregon Police Department.

Applicants must have a valid drivers license and Police Officer Certification from ILETSB.

The position requires applicants to:

  • Enforce Laws and ordinances
  • Patrol assigned areas
  • Respond to emergency calls
  • Conduct investigations, gather evidence and make arrests when necessary
  • Provide traffic control and enforce traffic laws
  • Serve as a resource for community members

Salary and benefits:

  • $50,000 to $72,000 per year
  • Dental, Health and Vision insurance
  • PTO
  • Lateral sign on bonus

Interested applicants can find more information at https://cityoforegon.org/home/employment-opportunities/.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents who lost a child to suicide or homicide can use no more than two weeks of unpaid...
Rockford mom’s new Illinois law to take effect on Jan. 1
The original Capri Restaurant was located at 313 E. State St.
Owner of Capri shares renderings of new restaurant
handcuffs
Rochelle woman faces aggravated DUI charges
Sycamore man arrested after holiday fight Monday
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet

Latest News

FILE - Tom Smothers does yo-yo tricks during arrivals at CBS's 75th anniversary celebration...
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Central Texas housing market stabilizes
Housing market outlook for Rockford Region in 2024
Election
Ogle County Clerk announces Judge of Election classes schedule
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet
Janesville police investigate possible bomb threat at Farm & Fleet