One in custody after Janesville bomb threat

Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - One person is in custody after a bomb threat Tuesday at a local store in Janesville.

Police dispatched just before 5 p.m. to the Blain’s Farm & Fleet on Humes Road to investigate a disorderly conduct call. On the scene, officers were told there was a possible threat, and the person was taken in for questioning.

Authorities have not released the name of the person at this time.

During an investigation, a suspicious backpack was found in the store belonging to the person in custody. The possible threat lead to an evacuation of the building and parking lot for safety precautions.

Dane County bomb squad technicians removed the backpack from the store, and during investigation, found it was empty of any bomb making materials.

Police shared an update about the incident via social media:

