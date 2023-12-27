Ogle County Clerk announces Judge of Election classes schedule

Election
Election(MGN)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Election judge training for Ogle County will be held the third week in January.

During each session, judges can review what is expected of them on Election Day.

Judge of Election classes will take place at the Ogle County Courthouse board room located on the third floor.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 - 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 - 10 a.m.

The courses will be limited to 75 people per class and will train election officials on expected duties with hands-on instruction. Election workers will review how the new voting equipment will work and proper election procedures. Training will enable workers to serve as an informed and knowledgeable Judge.

To reserve a spot, call 815-732-1110.

