Mostly cloudy skies with potential drizzles to enter the region with a wintry mix ahead

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With highs set to reach the 40s today, we could see some drizzles in the area this afternoon.

Although lows will be in the 30′s, snow is unlikely to fall on our region for today. Conditions will be dry and winds will be blustery between 15-20 mph. Thursday could give us a better chance at seeing some snow with a wintry mix to reach us with highs in the upper-30s. Winds will remain on the more windy side up to 15 mph. This rain and snow mix will continue from morning until the night and then overnight into Friday morning.

Friday morning will provide some snow in the area but taper off quickly as temperatures will rise back into the 40s. The rest of Friday will be dry and overcast as temperatures drop into the 20′s.

