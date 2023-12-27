Kirkland woman arrested for DUI while children rode in car

KIRKLAND, Ill. (WIFR) - 28-year-old Paige Ricker was arrested overnight for driving while under the influence and endangering the life of a child.

DeKalb deputies were alerted to Ricker’s reckless driving by Ogle County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies had been notified that Ricker had been denied the sale of alcohol at a gas station. Ricker was seen driving away from the gas station with 2 children in her car. Deputies then pulled the vehicle over on Benham St in Kirkland and made contact with the driver and the two children.

After an investigation deputies concluded charged Ricker with DUI over .08, aggravated DUI and endangering a child’s life.

